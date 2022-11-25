Two pythons rescued in Vellore

November 25, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Vellore

Two nine-feet-long Indian pythons were rescued by forest officials in Agara Rajapalayam and Pooncholai villages near Anaicut in Vellore on Thursday.

According to the officials, around 11.30 p.m. they received an alert from residents that one of the pythons was found in the thick bushes along the village road in Agara Rajapalayam while another python was found in a tree in Pooncholai village.

Two forest teams led by forester, M. Sudha and forest watcher D. Venkatesan rescued the pythons and released them in the Sanakuppam Reserve Forest (RF) on Friday morning. This is the second incident in less than a week where pythons were rescued in the region by forest officials.

“Such incidents happen regularly as these villages are located near the RF that has many such reptiles in the wild. We have informed the residents including farmers to go safely in thickly-wooded areas,” said V. Sowmya, Forest Range Officer (Odugathur range), Vellore.