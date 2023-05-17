ADVERTISEMENT

Two prison officials suspended

May 17, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

DGP Amaraesh Pujari took action following allegations of providing special treatment being extended to some prisoners in Central Prison, Pushal, by the staff in return for some monetary benefits

The Hindu Bureau

Prisons and Correctional Services Director-General of Police Amaraesh Pujari has suspended two prison officials, including a Head Constable, serving in the Puzhal prison on charges of providing special treatments to some prisoners. The two prison officials were suspended on Wednesday.

A senior officer of the Prisons and Correctional Services said complaints were received about Puzhal Prison Head Constable Suresh and a prison assistant named Perumal Raj working in Virudhunagar prison had been receiving monetary benefits through the relatives of some prisoners and giving special treatment. Based on the complaint, an investigation was carried out and the two were suspended.

