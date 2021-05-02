Two policemen suspended for taking cash from boy

CHENNAI

02 May 2021 01:24 IST

Two police personnel attached to the CMBT station were placed under suspension for allegedly taking cash from a schoolboy on Thursday.

The police said the 17-year-old boy, a Class 11 student, arrived at the CMBT after picking a quarrel with his parents, taking ₹63,000 in cash from his father. The policemen, who were patrolling the area, intercepted the boy and questioned him. When they frisked him, they found the cash. They snatched the money from him. The boy informed his parents. They came to Chennai and rescued him. Based on his complaint, the police held an inquiry. The Joint Commissioner of Police, West, placed the duo under suspension.

Advertising

Advertising