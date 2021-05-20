Two policemen suspended for swindling ₹ 1 lakh from accused

The SI and Constable swiped the credit card of one of the persons arrested for illegal sale of Remdesivir.

Two police personnel in Kilpauk have been suspended on charges of swindling money from the accused who were caught in connection with illegal sale of Remdesivir.

Following information on illegal sale of anti viral drug Remdesivir, a special team of police personnel raided a pharmacy in Triplicane and arrested Mohammed Irfan, owner of pharmacy from Purasawakam. Based on his information, police also arrested four accused including Balakrishnan, a technician working in Government Kilpauk Hospital on Monday. Police also recovered vials from them and found that they were selling Remdesivir at higher rates through online mode.

While they were being interrogated, a sub-inspector and head constable used one of their credit card and withdrew Rs. One lakh cash for personal gain. Following a complaint, the city police initiated departmental enquiry against two policemen.

They have been placed under suspension pending enquiry by a senior police officer, said sources.