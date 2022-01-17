Two policemen shifted on charge of assaulting law student

There was a spat between the policemen and the youth when the latter was stopped for not wearing a mask

After two policemen of Kodungayur police station were shifted out to modern control room for assaulting a law college student inside the station, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered an an inquiry into the incident.

On Friday, Abdul Rahim, 21, a law student, was arrested on charge of slapping constable Uthirakumar when he was stopped while riding a bicycle without wearing a mask.

After a verbal duel, the youth was detained in the Kodungaiyur station and was allegedly assaulted by two policemen and later remanded in custody the next day.

Advocate Hariharan, representing the student, alleged that his client had been badly beaten up by the police so much so that he had to have suturing in the head.

After the matter was brought to the knowledge of the senior police officials, Joint Commissioner West, S. Rajeshwari, conducted an inquiry at the station.

After the inquiry, the two policemen were placed under “Vacancy Reserve” on Saturday. According to sources, the policemen at the Kodungaiyur station had ensured that the CCTV in the station was not recording their handling of the youth.

The Commissioner of Police said that the inquiry would be conducted in a fair manner with due representation to both the parties.In the preliminary inquiry, the charges such as police personnel urinating on the student were found to be false, sources said.

Caution to public

The police have urged people to avoid posting any abusive messages in the social media causing any unrest among the public in connection with this incident. Any person posting such messages would be liable to criminal action.

The student, in a social media post, thanked the higher officials for altering the sections against him and releasing him on bail on Sunday.

A few political parties, including the Viduthai Chiruthaigal Katchi, have demanded the suspension of the police officials for beating up the student.