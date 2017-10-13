Two police stations under one roof

A young woman constable sits behind a small wooden desk at the veranda of a two-storey building near the intersection of Second Avenue Road and Dr. Ambedkar Road in Ashok Nagar.

She guides visitors, especially those coming from neighbourhoods in and around Kodambakkam to file their complaints and make other enquires.

She is attached to the Kodambakkam police. Since last December, the Kodambakkam police station has been operating from the third floor of the building; the rest of the building is meant for Ashok Nagar police station.

Rented space

Earlier, the Kodambakkam police station was functioning at a rented space in Corporation Colony, around a kilometre from the present of address of the police station.

“The allotted space on the third floor of the building is small but we can’t complain as the building belongs to the Ashok Nagar police. We are hoping that we will get our own space soon,” says a policeman.

Land allotted

After months of waiting, the Greater Chennai Corporation has finally sanctioned, in principle, a land measuring 3,765 sq.ft for the Kodambakkam police to construct a new police station.

The Tamil Nadu police have to pay Rs. 2.59 crore to the civic body for the land, which is located in Corporation Colony off Dr. Ambedkar Road.

At present, a dilapidated anganwadi, a plastic shredder machine and a resting room for the conservancy workers of the civic body are occupying the land. Once the Police Department pays the required amount to the civic body, construction work will be started by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation.

Staff strength

At present, the Kodambakkam police station has a staff strength of 45 police personnel including women constables.

On an average, every day, five cases, mainly those pertaining to petty thefts, are reported at the station.

Currently, the cramped space on the third floor of the building lacks separate cabins for inspectors, a visitors’ hall, a common room for office work, separate rooms for women constables and separate washrooms for men and women; safe lock-ups for suspects and a record room.

“We hope work on the new building for the Kodambakkam police begins soon. It will take at least another year-and-a half for the new building to be constructed,” says a police source.