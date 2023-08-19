HamberMenu
Two ‘police officers’ arrested for robbing a two-wheeler rider

August 19, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Nagar police on Saturday arrested two persons who posed as police officers and robbed an employee of a private firm.

The police said B. Prabhakara Rao, 44, of Choolai, employee of a private firm, was riding a two-wheeler near Sixth Avenue, Shenoy Nagar, and was carrying ₹3.36 lakh in cash. Two persons riding a two-wheeler stopped him, claiming to be police officers, took the cash from his hand bag and fled the spot.

Anna Nagar police took up investigation and arrested the suspects V. Balaji, 30, and Santhoshkumar, 31, of Villivakkam. About ₹1 lakh in cash and a two-wheeler were seized from them. The two were arrested in the Federal Bank robbery case which took place in Arumbakkam police station limits and were out on bail.

Chennai / crime

