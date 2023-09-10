Two police constables in Chennai suspended for creating ruckus in inebriated condition

September 10, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has recommended the suspension of two police constables on charges of creating a ruckus with some members of the public in Tiruvottiyur on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

A senior officer of the City Police said two police persons of the State Special Police 2nd Battalion, in an inebriated condition, got down at the Ajax theatre bus stop near Thiruvottiyur and started creating ruckus among the public who were standing at the bus stop. A patrol vehicle by the Thiruvottiyur Police Station spotted this and the two police persons were taken to Government Stanley hospital for medical check up and its was ascertained they had consumed alcohol, police said.

The police Commissioner ordered the suspension of the two constables.

