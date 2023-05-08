ADVERTISEMENT

Two police constables in Avadi help student who reached wrong NEET centre  

May 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two police constables attached to Avadi traffic police have won praise for helping a NEET aspirant reach the exam centre on time on Sunday. A video of them helping the student went viral.

V. Anandhi from Naduveedhi village near Tiruttani reached Avadi with her parents to write NEET. After reaching the place, she realised that they had gone to the wrong centre, instead of a private school in Ambattur West.

Head constable Dhanasekar and constable Dinesh Kumarasamy, who were on duty at the centre and learnt about the plight of the girl, came to her rescue. They requested the patrol team at the exam hall in Ambattur to keep the gates open for sometime. The policemen took the girl and her parents in a patrol vehicle to the centre, which was 7 km away. The vehicular traffic on the route was blocked for a few minutes and Anandhi made it to the exam centre in time.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the police personnel for their timely help to the candidate.

