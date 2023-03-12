ADVERTISEMENT

Two police constables arrested for threatening a resident of Guduvanchery

March 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The two allegedly threatened to foist a case on a man who had parked his car on the roadside and made him to transfer funds to a GPay account

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram police arrested two constables attached to the Manimangalam police station for threatening and taking money from a resident of Guduvanchery on Sunday. The two constables were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said constables Manibarathi and Amirtharaj of Manimangalam station were on patrol duty on the Walajabad-Tambaram Road near Padappai on Saturday evening when they saw a car parked on the roadside. The two threatened the occupant of the car, Krishnan, with foisting a case and demanded money. The victim transferred ₹4,000 to a GPay account given by the constables.

On Sunday, Mr. Krishnan filed a police complaint and based on the direction of Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, the two police constables were arrested.

