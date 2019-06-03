Two pillion riders killed in different accidents

A 19-old-college student, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, was killed after the biker lost control of his vehicle and fell on Kamarajar Salai on Sunday.

The accident caused distress among walkers as they had witnessed youth on bikes performing dangerous stunts in the early hours of Sunday.

The student who died was identified as R. Santhakumar, a resident of Pattalam, and was studying in a government college in Royapuram. While local residents claimed he was one of the youth who performed stunts, a senior police officer said the accident happened a few hours after that incident. He said Santhakumar used to come regularly with his friends to play at the Marina Beach.

On Sunday, the college student was riding pillion with his friend G. Balaji who skidded and both fell down. Both were not wearing helmets and sustained head injuries, police said. Santhakumar died on the spot.

The motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity immediately informed the 108 Ambulance, which took Balaji to the Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

The Anna Square Traffic Investigation police sent Santhakumar’s body for post-mortem. They have filed a case and are investigating.

Collision with car

In the early hours of Sunday, a 21-year-old person, riding pillion, was killed after the two-wheeler hit a car at the Anna Salai-GP Road Junction.

The victim has been identified as V. Srinivasan of Broadway.

Police said the victim, who was riding pillion with his friend R. Deepak was returning around 2.30 a.m. after watching a film at a theatre on Anna Salai.

Deepak, who was speeding, lost control of his vehicle when he neared the junction and hit the car of P. Pradeesh, of Anna Nagar. The pillion rider suffered head injuries and was killed on the spot. His body was shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.