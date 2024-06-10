ADVERTISEMENT

Two pet dogs that attacked a boy in Kolathur die while under observation

Published - June 10, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Chennai

The carcasses have been sent to the Madras Veterinary Hospital in Vepery for a post-mortem

The Hindu Bureau

The pet two dogs, which allegedly attacked a 12-year-old boy in Kolathur, died while under observation in the Blue Cross shelter on June 7, according to senior officials at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

“Daily reports were shared by the shelter, which indicated that the dogs were active and doing fine until Thursday. But the next day, we received a report that they were dead. The carcasses of the dogs have been taken to the Madras Veterinary Hospital in Vepery for a post-mortem. The doctors at the hospital said that they would submit the report to us on June 11,” he said.

The confirmation came after allegations on social media that the dogs, owned by John Fredrix of 4th Street, Teacher’s Colony, in Kolathur, had died in the Blue Cross shelter. The official stated that it was with the consent of the owners that the animals, not registered with the GCC, were taken to the Blue Cross shelter, as they cannot be housed in the GCC’s pound.

“The GCC had asked the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board if any non-governmental organisations were willing to look after these dogs, and only the Blue Cross shelter was available,” he added.

