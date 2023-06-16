HamberMenu
Two persons, who were arrested by NIA and secured bail, nabbed again for supplying fake passports and visas in Chennai 

June 16, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons who allegedly supplied fake passports and fake visas to job aspirants seeking to go abroad.

On June 10, an officer of the Bureau of Immigration at Chennai airport lodged a complaint with the CCB stating that Niroshan, a Sri Lankan national attempted to fly to Italy using an Indian passport which was suspected to be based on forged documents and fake visa stamped on it. Niroshan was arrested by the CCB based on the complaint.

Police intensified interrogation with him on how he had obtained the Indian passport and Italian visa. On his confession, the police on Thursday arrested two persons Shafiq Ahamed, 32, of Mannady and M. Natraj, 65, of Iyappanthangal. Both arranged an Indian passport based on fake documents and fake visa after receiving ₹3.50 lakh from Niroshan. The two had arranged fake passports and visa to several people who aspired to go abroad for jobs on receiving money.

The two had been booked in two criminal cases for forgery. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also had arrested the two and remanded them in judicial custody. The two came out on bail and continued with the criminal activities.

