ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons walking on railway track killed after being hit by a suburban train near Potheri station

Published - September 04, 2024 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, walking on the railway track near Thailapuram railway crossing, were killed after being hit by a suburban train on Tuesday night.

A senior official of the Government Railway Police said K. Mohammed Shariff and M. Ishwarya had come to Chennai from Kerala on Tuesday morning and were on the lookout for a rental accommodation near Potheri. The two were walking on the railway track between Guduvanchery and Potheri railway stations not knowing that a suburban train from Tambaram was proceeding to Chengalpattu on the fast track. On being hit by the train, the duo died on the spot. The Tambaram GRP sent the bodies to Chromepet Government hospital for a post-mortem. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US