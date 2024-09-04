Two persons walking on railway track killed after being hit by a suburban train near Potheri station

Two persons, walking on the railway track near Thailapuram railway crossing, were killed after being hit by a suburban train on Tuesday night.

A senior official of the Government Railway Police said K. Mohammed Shariff and M. Ishwarya had come to Chennai from Kerala on Tuesday morning and were on the lookout for a rental accommodation near Potheri. The two were walking on the railway track between Guduvanchery and Potheri railway stations not knowing that a suburban train from Tambaram was proceeding to Chengalpattu on the fast track. On being hit by the train, the duo died on the spot. The Tambaram GRP sent the bodies to Chromepet Government hospital for a post-mortem.