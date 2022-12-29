Two persons test positive on return from China; samples to be sequenced to identify variant

December 29, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

With two persons testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Madurai from China, the samples were brought to Chennai for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to identify the variant of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old woman and her two children had travelled from China to Madurai through South Korea and Sri Lanka. With all travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan being tested on arrival at the international airports in the State, health officials tested the three persons. The woman and a child were found to be positive, the Minister said, according to a press release.

He added that the woman’s brother had taken them in his car to their home at Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar and returned to Chennai. He would also be tested and monitored, he said.

The Minister noted that these positive samples were brought to Chennai for WGS at the State Public Health Laboratory’s WGS facility. The results would be known in four to five days. The two persons had mild infection, were being monitored and advised to remain in home isolation, he added.

A public health official said that as of now, all positive samples of international and domestic travellers would be subjected to WGS. On COVID-19 vaccination, he said the State has three lakh doses of vaccines — 2.6 lakh doses of Covaxin and 40,000 doses of Covishield.

The mother and her six-year-old daughter have been kept in home isolation after they tested positive on arrival from China on Tuesday. A medical team visited them on Wednesday. “As of now, they have no health complications, and are being monitored by the local team,” said N. Kalusivalingam, Deputy Director (Health), Sivakasi.

The mother and her daughter, who live in China, underwent a swab test at the Madurai airport. After they reached home at Ilandhaikulam in the Watrap panchayat union, the results came in. Three family contacts were identified and were kept in home isolation, Dr. Kalusivalingam said.