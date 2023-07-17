Two persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

July 17, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. One person in Madurai and a person who returned from the UAE tested positive for the infection. One person was discharged. There were five active cases in the State.

