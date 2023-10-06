Two persons riding a motorcycle electrocuted in Gummidipoondi 

October 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two workers were electrocuted on Friday when a high-tension wire snapped and fell on them near Gummidipoondi.

The police said the victims had been identified as Ramesh, 42, and Ramanayya, 38, of Puliyur, Gummidipoondi, who were timber merchants. On Friday morning, Ramesh took Ramanayya on his motorcycle to Chinna Puliyur to visit a eucalyptus grove. While they were in the path in the middle of an agriculture farm, they drove the motorcycle on a high-tension wire that had fallen down. Both were killed on the spot. The passers-by alerted the police and Tangedco officials. The two bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Ponneri. The Kavarapettai police have registered a case.