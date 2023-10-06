HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons riding a motorcycle electrocuted in Gummidipoondi 

October 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers were electrocuted on Friday when a high-tension wire snapped and fell on them near Gummidipoondi.

The police said the victims had been identified as Ramesh, 42, and Ramanayya, 38, of Puliyur, Gummidipoondi, who were timber merchants. On Friday morning, Ramesh took Ramanayya on his motorcycle to Chinna Puliyur to visit a eucalyptus grove. While they were in the path in the middle of an agriculture farm, they drove the motorcycle on a high-tension wire that had fallen down. Both were killed on the spot. The passers-by alerted the police and Tangedco officials. The two bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Ponneri. The Kavarapettai police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Chennai / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.