Two of a family drown at sea in Kanathur

The police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services are searching for two others who are feared dead

December 29, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Two of a family drown when they tried to rescue another member who had been dragged into the sea in Kanathur along East Coast Road. A search is on for two teenagers who also tried to help.

Police sources said Sivathanu, 46, of T. Nagar, a manager at a private event organising company, his wife Swetha, daughter Niveditha, 18, her uncle Naveen, and her friends, Manas and Prasad, visited Mamallapuram.

In the evening, they stopped near Kanathur, and went to the beach there. As they were playing, a strong tide dragged Ms. Niveditha into deep waters. Sivathanu, Manas, Prasad, and Naveen tried to rescue her, but were also caught in the tide. People nearby, who heard the cries, and fishermen rushed with their boats and rescued Ms. Niveditha. The police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services began rescue operations, and recovered the bodies of Sivathanu and Naveen. They are still searching for the other two.

