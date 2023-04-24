Two persons murdered in separate incidents in north Chennai

April 24, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 42-year-old man who had come to participate in the funeral of a history-sheeter Kumar, alias Karuppu Kumar, in Old Washermenpet, was murdered by the history-sheeter’s relative on the night of Saturday, April 22. The Korukkupet Police have filed a case and have arrested a man, Kamala Kannan, for the murder.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said a 53-year-old history sheeter, Karuppu Kumar of Old Washermenpet was murdered by a gang on Friday near his home on Arani Rangan Street. The gang escaped from the scene. On Saturday a funeral was held for Karuppu Kumar in which B. Rajasekhar, a resident of Thiruvottiyur, participated. After the funeral, Rajasekhar had been drinking liquor with Kumar’s relative Kamala Kannan of the same locality in a nearby abandoned house. While they were drinking, a quarrel broke out, and Kamala Kannan hit Rajasekhar with a heavy stone and escaped from the place.

On Sunday morning when a smell emerged from the abandoned house, a few local residents and found Rajasekhar’s body. Based on this information, the Korukkupet police sent the body to the Government Stanley hospital for a post-mortem and within a few hours arrested the accused person, Kamala Kannan. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison, the police official added.

In another incident a clash between two groups who were drinking liquor in Tiruchankuppam beach of Tiruvottiyur resulted in the murder of a 23-year-old person on Saturday night. The Tiruvottiyur police have filed a case and have formed special teams to nab the offenders.

A police official of Thiruvottiyur station said Sanjay of Vyasarpadi, along with his friends had come to drink at the beach. However another gang which was drinking liquor at the beach picked up a fight, and Sanjay was severely assaulted by the gang. The unidentified gang later escaped from the place. Friends of Sanjay, after alerting the Tiruvottiyur police rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital but died on the way.

