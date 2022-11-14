Two persons knocked down by MTC buses

November 14, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Chennai

Two persons were knocked down by MTC buses in two accidents on Sunday night.

A 65-year-old security guard was run over by an MTC bus when the driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, reversed the vehicle in Kundrathur bus depot.

The victim was identified as Velusamy, 65, of Theni who was working as a security guard at the bus depot. He was engaged by a private security firm. The accused, Balasubramaniam, 46, is a driver of the MTC bus on route No. 88K between Kundrathur and Broadway.

The driver reportedly consumed alcohol at the depot on Sunday night along with two of his colleagues, said the police. Around 11 p.m., after filling diesel, an inebriated Balasubramaniam reversed the bus to park it at the bay inside the depot. The security guard was trying to clear the stagnant water behind the bus. The driver did not notice him and continued to back up crushing Velusamy under the wheels of the bus, said the police.

The other MTC employees rushed Velusamy to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The driver was booked under IPC Section 304(ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and remanded him in judicial custody.

Two-wheeler rider knocked down

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old two-wheeler rider was run over by an MTC bus in Vadapalani on Sunday night. The victim was identified as Pugazhendhi of Dhayamandhi Street in Virugambakkam. On Sunday night, he was returning home on his two-wheeler from work when the bus hit him from behind and ran over him near Vadapalani flyover.