Two persons killed in road accidents in Tiruvallur
A security guard from Mogappair knocked down near Tiruttani bus stand
A 44-year-old resident of Mogappair East was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night near the Tiruttani bus stand.
A police official of Tiruvallur district said the victim, Mahindran, was a security guard in the city and had gone on a pilgrimage to Tiruttani on a two-wheeler. The Tiruttani police were alerted on Tuesday night about a two-wheeler rider having been hit and killed near the Tiruttani bus stand. The police sent the body of Mahindran to Tiruttani Government Hospital for post-mortem. They have filed a case and are searching for the vehicle which caused the accident.
Teen hits a tree
In another accident, Vamsi, 19, of Nagalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, a helper with a private bulldozer operator at Poovalamedu village of Tiruvallur district, was killed in a road accident when he went to buy dinner on a two-wheeler. The accident occurred while he was returning on K.S. Road of Poovalamedu when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. He was killed on the spot.
The Padhirovedu police have registered a case and are investigating.
