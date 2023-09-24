Two persons killed in 2 separate road accidents in Chennai

September 24, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 25-year-old motorist was killed on East Coast Road (ECR) at Injambakkam after his vehicle hit a car on Saturday.

The police said Roshan Hayath worked as a structural engineer at a private company in Guindy. When he was riding his two-wheeler on ECR on Saturday evening, a car driven by M. Hari hit him. Roshan was rushed to the Injambakkam Government Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police are analysing CCTV camera footage from the area and are investigating.

Senior citizen run over

In another incident, a senior citizen was run over by an unidentified vehicle near Koyambedu on Saturday. The police said a homeless person, around 60 years old, was walking on Market Road near the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority office when a speeding heavy vehicle hit him. He was killed on the spot.

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.