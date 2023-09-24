HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons killed in 2 separate road accidents in Chennai

The police are investigating

September 24, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old motorist was killed on East Coast Road (ECR) at Injambakkam after his vehicle hit a car on Saturday.

The police said Roshan Hayath worked as a structural engineer at a private company in Guindy. When he was riding his two-wheeler on ECR on Saturday evening, a car driven by M. Hari hit him. Roshan was rushed to the Injambakkam Government Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police are analysing CCTV camera footage from the area and are investigating.

Senior citizen run over

In another incident, a senior citizen was run over by an unidentified vehicle near Koyambedu on Saturday. The police said a homeless person, around 60 years old, was walking on Market Road near the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority office when a speeding heavy vehicle hit him. He was killed on the spot.

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.