Two persons killed after being run over by a truck near Kelambakkam

Published - June 26, 2024 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after they came under the wheels of a truck on the Kovalam Link Road on Tuesday night. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said S. Shek Lal Bhasha, a native of Andhra Pradesh, working in a private college in Padur, was proceeding in a two-wheeler, along with N. Harish Jana, a second year student of the college riding pillion, on the Kovalam Link Road towards Kelambakkam, when the motorist lost control of his vehicle at around 9.30 p.m. and hit a car coming in the opposite direction. In the impact, both of them fell down from the vehicle and before they could react, a truck coming behind the car ran over them. The two were killed on the spot. 

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police, on being alerted by the Kelambakkam police, sent the bodies of both the victims to the Chromepet Government hospital for a post-mortem. The Pallikaranai police have detained two persons, C. Thiyagarajan and C. Elango, who drove the truck causing the accident.


