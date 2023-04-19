ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons injured in building collapse in Chennai’s Armenian Street

April 19, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The old building near Parry’s Corner was under renovation when it collapsed police said; operations are underway by the police and Fire & Rescue Service personnel to remove the debris and rescue those trapped underneath

The Hindu Bureau

Attempts are being made to remove the debris of the collapsed building on Armenian Street | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B

Two persons sustained injuries when an old building, under renovation, collapsed in Armenian Street near Parry’s Corner in Chennai on Wednesday morning. The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Police personnel from the Stanley Hospital Police Station, in coordination with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were, as of early Wednesday afternoon, involved in removing the debris to rescue those trapped underneath the collapsed building. 

A senior officer of the Chennai City Police said workers were involved in renovating an old building when it collapsed. Immediately the police were alerted as also the Fire and Rescue Services control room. As Armenian Street is narrow and busy, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel found it difficult to bring in an excavator to remove the debris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the directions of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, senior police officers led by Joint Commissioner of Police (North) R.V. Ramya Bharathi were at the site of the accident to speed up the rescue efforts. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US