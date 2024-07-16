ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons injured in accident caused by minor driver 

Published - July 16, 2024 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The car that was involved in the accident.

A 14-year-old boy driving a car caused an accident on Bharathi Salai in Zam Bazaar on Tuesday evening.

Police sources said two persons sustained minor injuries and five two-wheelers were damaged in the accident. The 14-year-old, accompanied by another boy of the same age, was driving his uncle’s car on the main road when the accident occurred.

The two boys attempted to escape but were caught by the locals. On receiving information, the Traffic Investigation Police, Anna Square, reached the spot. They detained the boys and recovered the damaged vehicle.

Further investigation is on.

