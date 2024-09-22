Man dies after being hit by MTC bus on Anna Salai

A 27-year-old motorist of Triplicane was killed while the 47-year-old pillion rider is undergoing treatment in the Government Omandurar Multi-speciality hospital after being hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Anna Salai on Sunday. The Anna Square traffic investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the City Traffic police said V. Ashok Kumar was proceeding in his two-wheeler with his friend K. Goutham, who are both residents of Triplicane, riding pillion. As the two wheeler was proceeding on Anna Salai, a MTC bus proceeding from Broadway to Poonamallee (route 54) coming out of the bus stop outside the Omandurar hospital hit them in which the motorist and pillion rider not wearing helmets sustained injuries. The commuters in the bus stop rushed the two injured persons to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. However Ashok Kumar who got injuries on the face died with few hours after being admitted.