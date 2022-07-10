Chennai

Two persons, including juvenile, held for stealing mobile phones

The Egmore police arrested a 24-year-old and a juvenile for robbing mobile phones from several persons after threatening them with knives. The police recovered nearly 50 mobile phones from them.

A senior official of the city police said K. Ravichandran, a resident of Avadi, had arrived at Egmore railway station when two unidentified persons, one of whom was armed with a knife, waylaid and stole his mobile phone before fleeing.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Ravichandran, the police formed a special team. After verifying CCTV camera footage from the area, the team identified the accused as Saikumar, who was from Andhra Pradesh and worked as a driver in the city, and a 15-year-old from Odisha.

The duo were arrested, and Saikumar was produced before a magistrate and sent to prison.


