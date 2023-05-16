ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including a police constable, arrested for robbing businessman of ₹30 lakh

May 16, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Esplanade police have arrested two persons, including an Armed Police constable, for robbing ₹30 lakh from a businessman from Kallakurichi on Tuesday.

A senior police official said Alaguraja, a businessman and hawala dealer, had returned to the city from Singapore on Sunday and was heading to Triplicane with ₹30 lakh in cash in a bag. Two persons posing as police personnel stopped his vehicle near Munroe Statue and seized after Mr. Alaguraja’s bag after he could not give details about the cash’s source. Under the pretense of taking him to a police station, they took him on a two-wheeler and dropped him near Muthusamy Bridge and sped off with the bag.

Based on Mr. Alaguraja’s complaint, the police filed a case and during investigation, identified the accused Senthil, an Armed Police constable, and his friend Dyson. They were apprehended and remanded in judicial custody.

