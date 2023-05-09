ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including a nurse, held for stealing over 200 sovereigns of gold jewellery

May 09, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Kumaran Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old woman and her male friend for allegedly stealing over 200 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her employer’s house.

The police said K. Madurakavi, 85, of Ashok Nagar, recently checked his wife’s jewellery kept in his house. He found that 207 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash missing from the house. Based on his complaint, the police investigated and arrested M. Devi, of Kallakurichi for the theft. The woman was recently appointed by Mr. Madurakavi as a nurse to attend to his ailing wife. The police also arrested R. Jagannathan, 34, of Kallakurichi, who helped her sell the stolen jewellery. The police recovered 207 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹34,000 from the duo.

