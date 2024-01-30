ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including a history-sheeter, held for throwing lit petrol-filled bottle into house in New Washermenpet

January 30, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The owner of the house had scolded them for drinking and brawling near his property

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested two men, including a history-sheeter, for allegedly throwing a lit petrol-filled bottle at a house in New Washermenpet.

The police said V. Sivakumar, 34, of Desiya Nagar, New Washermenpet, alleged that on Sunday night, three persons, including Manoj Kumar from the same area, indulged in a drunken brawl near his house. Mr. Sivakumar scolded them for drinking and asked them to leave. Angered by this, Manoj Kumar and two of his friends set fire to a bottle filled with petrol and threw it near Mr. Sivakumar’s house.

A case was registered on the basis of Mr. Sivakumar’s complaint at New Washermenpet police station. The police arrested Manoj Kumar, 19, and Praveen Raj, 21, of New Washermenpet. Investigation revealed that Manoj Kumar has 11 criminal cases against him.

