Two persons held under POCSO Act in Madipakkam

They had blackmailed a minor girl and raped her

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All-Women Police have arrested two youth for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor girl in Madipakkam. 

The police said the 14-year-old girl, a student at a private school, and her family used to live in Madipakkam but had recently shifted their residence. While in Madipakkam, the family had been acquainted with Abishek, 20. He secretly recorded a video of the girl while she was in the washroom. Using that to blackmail her, Abhisek and his friend Nithesh, 19, repeatedly raped her.

Eventually, the girl complained of stomach pain and her parents took her to the Government Chrompet Hospital. After examining her, the doctors found that she was eight months pregnant. The victim revealed what had happened, and the parents lodged a complaint with the Madipakkam All-Women Police.

After investigating, the police arrested Abishek and Nithesh after booking a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). They were remanded in judicial custody.

