Two persons held for transporting banned tobacco products

The Ice House police have arrested two youth for transporting banned tobacco products to the city from Bengaluru.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police mounted a surveillance near the junction of Dr. Besant Road and V.R. Pillai Street and intercepted a car. Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered 293 kg of banned tobacco products such as gutkha.

The police arrested Balaji Shukla, 27, of Kodungaiyur and Chandira Ram, 26, of Bengaluru who were transporting the contraband in the vehicle.

