Two persons held for threatening man with pistols in Avadi

June 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi police on Sunday arrested two persons – K.R. Venkatesan alias Milagapodi Venkatesan and his accomplice Srinivasan – for forging documents, financial cheating and also threatening a person with a pistol.

A senior officer said Venkatesan, also known as KRV, had several criminal cases pending against him, including ones for financial fraud to the tune of ₹18 crore. He also had more than 40 criminal cases pending in Andhra Pradesh for smuggling red sanders.

Based on the complaint filed by K. Kannan in the Red Hills police station against Venkatesan for allegedly threatening him with a pistol, and based on the direction of Avadi Police Commissioner A. Arun, the CCB filed a case.

After the investigation confirmed the allegations, the CCB arrested Venkatesan and Srinivasan and seized two pistols from Venkatesan and one pistol from Srinivasan. The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

