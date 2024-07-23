Two persons held for theft in separate incidents in Koyambedu

The CMBT police on Tuesday arrested a man who snatched a mobile phone from a person near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu on Sunday.

The police said that when R. Ravinathan, 24, of Nagapattinam was talking on his mobile phone on 100 Feet Road near the entrance of the bus terminus, two unidentified persons on a bike snatched it from him. When Mr. Ravinathan shouted for assistance, people nearby caught one of the suspects while the other fled the spot. The police identified the arrested person as P. Santhosh, 24, of Padianallur. The police have launched a search for Siva, the other suspect.

Arrested for robbery

In another incident, the CMBT police also arrested a youth for robbing a passenger waiting at the bus terminus at knifepoint.

Early on Monday, when E. Rajavel of Sidhamur in Chengalpattu was waiting for a bus, an unidentified person brandished a knife at him. The suspect snatched ₹1,300 from him and fled the spot. Following a complaint from Mr. Rajavel, the police arrested S. Balaji, 24, of Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore district.