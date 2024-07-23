GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons held for theft in separate incidents in Koyambedu

Published - July 23, 2024 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CMBT police on Tuesday arrested a man who snatched a mobile phone from a person near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu on Sunday.

The police said that when R. Ravinathan, 24, of Nagapattinam was talking on his mobile phone on 100 Feet Road near the entrance of the bus terminus, two unidentified persons on a bike snatched it from him. When Mr. Ravinathan shouted for assistance, people nearby caught one of the suspects while the other fled the spot. The police identified the arrested person as P. Santhosh, 24, of Padianallur. The police have launched a search for Siva, the other suspect.

Arrested for robbery

In another incident, the CMBT police also arrested a youth for robbing a passenger waiting at the bus terminus at knifepoint.

Early on Monday, when E. Rajavel of Sidhamur in Chengalpattu was waiting for a bus, an unidentified person brandished a knife at him. The suspect snatched ₹1,300 from him and fled the spot. Following a complaint from Mr. Rajavel, the police arrested S. Balaji, 24, of Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.