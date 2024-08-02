ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons held for stealing ₹46 lakh worth of automobile spare parts from godown 

Updated - August 02, 2024 02:30 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 02:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The police are searching for another suspect, who is on the run

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing ₹46 lakh worth of automobile spare parts from a godown.

The police said E. Udhayakumar, the manager of a private automobile spare parts shop on Poonamallee High Road in Velappanchavadi, reported the theft of 28 tonnes of iron and 1.7 tonnes of copper spare parts from his godown.

Following his complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested Vimalkumar, 40, of Arakkonam, who was the godown in-charge, and Sathishkumar, 27, a driver from Virudhunagar. During the investigation, the police also seized 1,044 kg of iron spare parts, ₹5 lakh in cash, and the lorry used in the theft. The investigation has also revealed that Manikandan, the godown supervisor, along with others, was also involved in the theft. The police are searching for Manikandan, who is on the run.

