Two persons held for stealing ₹46 lakh worth of automobile spare parts from godown 

The Maduravoyal police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing ₹46 lakh worth of automobile spare parts from a godown.

The police said E. Udhayakumar, the manager of a private automobile spare parts shop on Poonamallee High Road in Velappanchavadi, reported the theft of 28 tonnes of iron and 1.7 tonnes of copper spare parts from his godown.

Following his complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested Vimalkumar, 40, of Arakkonam, who was the godown in-charge, and Sathishkumar, 27, a driver from Virudhunagar. During the investigation, the police also seized 1,044 kg of iron spare parts, ₹5 lakh in cash, and the lorry used in the theft. The investigation has also revealed that Manikandan, the godown supervisor, along with others, was also involved in the theft. The police are searching for Manikandan, who is on the run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.