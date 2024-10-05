GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons held for smuggling gutkha packets 

Published - October 05, 2024 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Police have arrested two persons, including a woman for smuggling gutkha packets in a car. The police seized 1,014 kg of gutkha, ₹31,750 cash, two mobile phones and a car. 

Acting on a tip-off, the Madipakkam police intercepted a car near Madipakkam bus stop and conducted an inquiry. Two persons, including a woman, responded in a suspicious manner. On searching the vehicle, police found banned gutkha packets. S. Rajesh, 25, of Kovilambakkam, and P. Gouthami, 35, of Madipakkam, were arrested. 

Further investigation revealed that the accused were smuggling the gutkha products from Bengaluru and the police team is currently searching for the main suspect involved in the case.

Published - October 05, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.