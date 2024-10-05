Two persons held for smuggling gutkha packets 

The City Police have arrested two persons, including a woman for smuggling gutkha packets in a car. The police seized 1,014 kg of gutkha, ₹31,750 cash, two mobile phones and a car.

Acting on a tip-off, the Madipakkam police intercepted a car near Madipakkam bus stop and conducted an inquiry. Two persons, including a woman, responded in a suspicious manner. On searching the vehicle, police found banned gutkha packets. S. Rajesh, 25, of Kovilambakkam, and P. Gouthami, 35, of Madipakkam, were arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were smuggling the gutkha products from Bengaluru and the police team is currently searching for the main suspect involved in the case.