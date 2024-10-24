Two persons held for robbery in Vyasarpadi

The Vyasarpadi police have arrested two people for their involvement in a robbery.

Acting on the complaint filed by a water can supplier, the Vyasarpadi police arrested B. Balaji, 25 and M. Sathyaraj, 32 of Vyasarpadi.

The complainant, R. Devaraj, reported that two persons on a two-wheeler attacked him with a knife and stole a gold chain and mobile phone before fleeing the spot near E.H. Road park in Vyasarpadi on October 20.

Investigations revealed that they were also involved in a series of robberies in areas such as Sembium, Otteri and Madhavaram. The police seized three-and-half-sovereign gold chain, two mobile phones, one knife and a two-wheeler from them.