Two persons held for robbery in JJ Nagar

October 13, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Thursday arrested two suspects on charges of robbery in JJ.Nagar. The complainant, B. Hariharan, 24, of Padi, said unidentified persons called him over phone and invited him to Millenium Park, Kalaivanar Nagar in Padi. On reaching the spot, four persons surrounded him and threatened him. Using his digital wallet on his mobile phone, they transferred ₹35,300 to the account of one of suspects. They also snatched his mobile phone and escaped.

JJ Nagar Police took up investigation on his complaint and arrested two suspects who have been identified as K.Bharatkumar, 21, of Thiruvannamalai district and E.Vignesh, 22 of Padi. Further, letters have been sent to the concerned banks to freeze the complainant money transferred illegally through digital wallet and action has been taken.

