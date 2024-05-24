ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons held for raping woman in Thirumangalam

Published - May 24, 2024 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

They all worked in the same apartment complex

The Hindu Bureau

The all-women police, Thirumangalam, have arrested two men for raping a young woman in Thirumangalam.

The police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman who worked as a housekeeping staff at a private apartment complex in Thirumangalam, which falls under the Anna Nagar police district. She was raped by two persons working in the same complex.

The police registered a case and conducted an investigation on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents. The police conducted a thorough investigation and arrested Y. Charles, 44, of Padikuppam and G. Paneer alias Perumal, 50, of Mogappair West. The police also interrogated the duo, who were later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

