Two persons held for raping woman in Thirumangalam

The all-women police, Thirumangalam, have arrested two men for raping a young woman in Thirumangalam.

The police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman who worked as a housekeeping staff at a private apartment complex in Thirumangalam, which falls under the Anna Nagar police district. She was raped by two persons working in the same complex.

The police registered a case and conducted an investigation on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents. The police conducted a thorough investigation and arrested Y. Charles, 44, of Padikuppam and G. Paneer alias Perumal, 50, of Mogappair West. The police also interrogated the duo, who were later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.