GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two persons held for raping woman in Thirumangalam

They all worked in the same apartment complex

Published - May 24, 2024 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The all-women police, Thirumangalam, have arrested two men for raping a young woman in Thirumangalam.

The police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman who worked as a housekeeping staff at a private apartment complex in Thirumangalam, which falls under the Anna Nagar police district. She was raped by two persons working in the same complex.

The police registered a case and conducted an investigation on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents. The police conducted a thorough investigation and arrested Y. Charles, 44, of Padikuppam and G. Paneer alias Perumal, 50, of Mogappair West. The police also interrogated the duo, who were later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.