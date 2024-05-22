ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons held for online trading fraud

Updated - May 22, 2024 01:17 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi City Police has busted a case of fraud by arresting two persons on Monday, who were a part of a gang that swindled money from several people. According to the police, the complainant, Karthik, 41 works as a software engineer at Karapakkam. Recently he came across a post on online trading and liked it, following which he received a link to a portal on WhatsApp.

He opened the link and was allowed to use an ‘institutional account’. When he evinced interest to join a scheme that promised 300% profit, he was made to transfer ₹1.36 crore in total to different accounts. However, he did not get the promised profit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US