Two persons held for online trading fraud

The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi City Police has busted a case of fraud by arresting two persons on Monday, who were a part of a gang that swindled money from several people. According to the police, the complainant, Karthik, 41 works as a software engineer at Karapakkam. Recently he came across a post on online trading and liked it, following which he received a link to a portal on WhatsApp.

He opened the link and was allowed to use an ‘institutional account’. When he evinced interest to join a scheme that promised 300% profit, he was made to transfer ₹1.36 crore in total to different accounts. However, he did not get the promised profit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.