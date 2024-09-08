ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons held for murder in Besant Nagar

Published - September 08, 2024 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are on the lookout for 10 others

The Hindu Bureau

The Shastri Nagar police arrested two persons, including a woman, for the murder of a 25-year-old autorickshaw driver in Besant Nagar on Saturday night.

A senior police official said R. Jayaraj of Perumbakkam was found dead with knife wounds on Elliot’s Beach. Based on a tip-off, the police filed a case and the investigation found that Jayaraj was a friend of M. Sneha of Otteri. When Sneha, Jayaraj, and a group of their friends were drinking liquor on Elliot’s Beach on Saturday, a fight broke out. This led to R. Ajithkumar alias Vellam Ajith of Vyasarpadi stabbing Jayaraj to death. The police have arrested two persons, including Sneha, and are searching for 10 others.

