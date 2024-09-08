GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons held for murder in Besant Nagar

The police are on the lookout for 10 others

Published - September 08, 2024 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shastri Nagar police arrested two persons, including a woman, for the murder of a 25-year-old autorickshaw driver in Besant Nagar on Saturday night.

A senior police official said R. Jayaraj of Perumbakkam was found dead with knife wounds on Elliot’s Beach. Based on a tip-off, the police filed a case and the investigation found that Jayaraj was a friend of M. Sneha of Otteri. When Sneha, Jayaraj, and a group of their friends were drinking liquor on Elliot’s Beach on Saturday, a fight broke out. This led to R. Ajithkumar alias Vellam Ajith of Vyasarpadi stabbing Jayaraj to death. The police have arrested two persons, including Sneha, and are searching for 10 others.

Published - September 08, 2024 11:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.