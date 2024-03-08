Two persons held for killing history-sheeter in Nazarathpet

March 08, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Nazarathpet police arrested two men for killing a 22-year-old history-sheeter in the locality on Thursday.

The police said M. Stephen had several criminal cases pending against him. As he was sitting outside his house, a gang in a car kidnapped him. The family immediately informed the Nazarathpet police, who formed a team to search for him.

While conducting a search on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road, the team found the car used in the kidnapping.

The police found the body of Stephen near the vehicle and also saw four persons fleeing the spot.

They apprehended two of them — Ishaq and Vignesh — after a chase. They are searching for their accomplices — Dhanush and Lokesh.

The body has been sent to the Seiperumbudur Government Hospital for a post-mortem.