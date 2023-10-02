HamberMenu
Two persons held for hacking youth to death in Thiruvottriyur Kuppam

October 02, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvottriyur police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a youth in Thiruvottriyur Kuppam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jothi alias Jothiswaran, 23, a resident of Ettiyappan Street, Manali. He had criminal cases for motorcycle thefts. When he was sleeping in a hut near the beach in Thiruvottriyur Kuppam on Sunday night, two men dragged him out and hacked him to death, the police said. The public attempted to nab the suspects, but they escaped after injuring a man named Manimaran.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. Mr. Manimaran was also sent to the hospital for treatment. After investigating, the police arrested Abinesh and Sunil in connection with the murder. While Jothi and his associate were drinking in Thiruvottriyur Kuppam, the inebriated suspects quarrelled with them. However, the public broke up the fight at the time. Abinesh and Sunil returned later and murdered Jothi.

