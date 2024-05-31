ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons held for extorting money from man in Ayanavaram

Published - May 31, 2024 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayanavaram police have arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from the owner of a medical shop. 

The police said S. Prabhakaran, 50, of Parasu Easwaran Koil Main Street, Ayanavaram, ran a medical shop near his house. On Tuesday, a customer asked Mr. Prabhakaran for some medicines. As Mr. Prabhakaran was getting the medicines, another person, who claimed to be a policeman, came to the shop and questioned how he could sell the medicines to the customer without a doctor’s prescription. He then accused Mr. Prabhakaran of selling drugs.

On the pretext of interrogating him, the policeman took Mr. Prabhakaran to Kolathur. He also asked the customer to follow them for questioning. Then, he took ₹67,000 from the medical shop owner and released him.

Later, Mr. Prabhakaran lodged a police complaint. After an investigation, the police arrested B. Mani alias Dinakaran, 24, of Kolathur, who was a Home Guard at the Rajamangalam police station, and Mohammed Imran, 27, of Villivakkam, who posed as the customer.

