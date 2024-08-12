GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons held for death of youth while cleaning sewer in Avadi

The arrested are the manager and supervisor of a private firm that is contracted to the Avadi City Municipal Corporation

Updated - August 12, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi police on Monday arrested two men of a private contract firm in connection with an incident in which a youth died while clearing a block in an underground sewer line at Saraswathi Nagar in Avadi on Sunday.

The police said residents had complained to the authorities of the Avadi City Municipal Corporation about the block in the sewer pipeline on JB Estate Kurinchi Street at Saraswathi Nagar. VB Associates, a firm contracted to the civic body, sent S. Gopi, 25, K. Manoharan, 50, and Kumar, 30, to clear the block on Sunday.

Gopi first entered into the underground pipeline and fainted inside within a few seconds. The others informed the personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. The firefighters managed to pull out Gopi from the pipeline. He was rushed to a government hospital nearby, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sekar, the victim’s father, lodged a complaint with the police accusing VB Associates of being responsible for the death. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against three persons, including the owner, manager, and supervisor of the firm, under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The police arrested B. Ravi, 50, the manager of the firm from Kancheepuram, and C. Anand Babu, 30, supervisor from Avadi. They were remanded in judicial custody. The victim’s body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.