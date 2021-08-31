Two persons held for burglaries

Kodambakkam police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly conducting a series of burglaries in Trustpuram and Vadapalani.

A series of break-ins and burglaries were reported from Trustpuram and Vadapalani on August 24. On receiving complaints, a special team was constituted and investigation was taken up to trace the suspects.

Police personnel intercepted two men on Arcot Road near Varadarajanpettai. On interrogation, the police identified them as Viji alias Itta Vijai, 26 of Pattalam, Pulianthope and Bravo alias Surya Prakash, 21 of Minjur, Tiruvallur district.

Investigation revealed that they had been involved in break-ins and burglaries at shops in Kodambakkam, Virugambakkam, Pulianthope and other places. Police recovered 1.5 kg of silver articles, 10 mobile phones, one LED TV, a laptop and a bike from them.