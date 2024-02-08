GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two persons held for attempting to murder youth in Ice House

The investigation reveals the suspects already attacked the victim in 2021 due to a petty quarrel

February 08, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ice House police on Thursday arrested two suspects who allegedly attempted to murder a youth.

The police said while Mohammad Rahim, 21, of 5th Street, Yanaikulam, Royapettah, was with his friends at Dr. Besant Road on Monday morning, four persons, who came on two-wheelers, attacked him with knives and fled.

Mr. Rahim was admitted to a hospital. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Sridhar, 22, and P. Jeeva, 21, of Royapettah. Two knives were seized from them. The investigation revealed that the suspects had already attacked the victim in 2021 due to a petty quarrel and had been threatening Mr. Rahim not to depose before the court in the trial.

